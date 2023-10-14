The Police has launched an appeal to find a man believed to have connections to Jaywick and Clacton, in effort to help on-going investigations.
Essex Police would like to speak with Karl Kirby, 35, regarding incidents of “criminal damage and assault” that took place in September.
He has been described as five foot and eight inches, medium build, and short brown hair with a Louis Vuitton symbol tattooed on his face.
A spokesman for the force said: “If you have any information then please get in contact with us, quoting incident EP-20230902-0907.”
Reports can be made by calling 101 or by visiting essex.police.uk/digital101.
