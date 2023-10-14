THE Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Essex coastline.
According to an automatic alert issued this morning, "flooding is possible" in many different locations.
The Essex areas that could be affected include St Peters Flat in Maldon, South Woodham Ferrers, Hullbridge, Shoeburyness, and the Crouch and Roach estuaries.
The issued alert advises to "avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding."
This comes after it was previously reported earlier in the week that the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain.
It has not been specified how long this alert will be in place.
