The individual, from Chelmsford, was involved in a collision between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday, in a different county.

He reportedly fell off an electric bicycle after it collided with a rock on a river tow path between Stanstead Abbots and Armwell, in Hertfordshire.

Once emergency services arrived at the scene, the man was taken straight to hospital.

Serious - The incident took place last Thursday (Image: Pixabay)

Appeal - The police now want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident

Now, the police are hoping to speak to any potential witnesses that may have seen the incident, in effort to get a full picture of what happened.

PC Carl Fage from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“As part of this, I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time, to please come forward.

“As this happened on the river tow path, I’d also like to hear from anyone in the boating community who may have information to assist us.”

If you have any information that may help the investigation, please contact PC Fage at carl.fage@herts.police.uk.