London Stansted is offering its Jet Zero curriculum to schools and colleges in the local area, as part of its plan to 'create a more sustainable future'.

A class of 30 students from Water Lane Primary School in Harlow took part in the first session at the airport's on-site Aerozone education centre.

Using interactive game technology, the students learned how sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is made, and how it will help aviation reach net zero by 2050.

Children learning in the Aerozone (Image: London Stansted)

This is the first part of a planned curriculum, with the second phase launching later this year.

The launch comes as MAG, which owns and operates Stansted along with Manchester and East Midlands Airports, published its annual CSR report for 2022-2023, detailing the group's progress over the past financial year.

MAG CSR and airspace change director Neil Robinson said: "I am so pleased to see our Jet Zero curriculum become a reality this week as the first students learn about the role of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, at the Aerozone.

"We know that grass roots education about a sustainable future for aviation will be integral to the future success of our sector, and we’re delighted to have delivered on this pledge.

"It will see thousands of young people learn more about the decarbonisation of our industry.

"We are clear in our commitment to reaching net zero carbon operations by 2038, and to working with airline and industry partners – as well as with Government through the Jet Zero Council – to reach net zero for UK aviation by 2050.

"As we publish our annual CSR report, I am proud of the progress we continue to make across all three of our strategic priorities – ensuring we are playing our part in decarbonisation, providing impactful education and employment opportunities, and listening to our local communities and supporting their causes."

Aerozone Stansted, which hosts the new curriculum, has seen more than 2,600 students pass through its doors in the past 12 months.

This year Stansted also launched a youth forum to hear directly from young people.