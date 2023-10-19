The Counter Crime Partnership in Clacton is a radio sharing and exclusion zone management scheme helping businesses with retail crime and creating a secure environment for employees and shoppers alike to enjoy and be safe.

Clacton has a total of 46 radios in use, most of which are located in shops in the town centre, at Waterglade Retail Park, Brook Retail Park, Clacton Shopping Village and a few other businesses in the area.

The shops are in constant communication and use the radios to inform each other of attempts and thefts to turn the offenders away at the other doors.

On Thursday, a pair of shoplifters were seen by a security guard at Morrisons entering the B&M store.

As the store did not have its radio on, two Tendring Security store detectives close by were informed when the Morrison’s guard saw the pair picking up washing pods from a display in the entrance.

In collaboration, the guard and detectives were able to recover the stock peacefully when the shoplifters tried to leave through the rear exit.

On that day, stock worth £1,000 was recovered, which is not unusual, according to Scott Pepper, lead control room officer.

He said: “The value of stock recovered can vary depending on how many shops have security guards on a given day and whether there are any store detectives in the area, but £1,000 is not an unusually high figure.”