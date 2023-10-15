Katie Price, celebrity author, media personality and model, will be heading to the seaside next year for a special event at N-Tyce Nails, in Rosemary Road.

The make-up masterclass, taking place on January 7, has been organised by Laura Lewis, 43, who owns the popular hair and beauty salon.

The arrangement came about after Laura’s daughter spotted an Instagram story post from Katie in September, where she asked her 2.6 million followers for locations and salons at which she could host her masterclass sessions.

Laura decided to reply and offer-up her humble salon - and to her delight, she received a message asking her to email Katie’s personal assistant.

Photo opportunity - Laura (left) and Katie (right) at a masterclass workshop last year in London (Image: N-Tyce Nails)

Exciting - Laura's business, N-Tyce Nails, in Clacton, will host Katie Price's make-up masterclass next year (Image: N-Tyce Nails)

After sending over images and a video of N-Tyce Nails and confirming she could fit 50 guests within the space, the Katie Price workshop was booked in.

Speaking about how she felt when she realised Katie would be heading to her Clacton-based business, Laura said: “Oh my god it was amazing, I’ve loved Katie Price since she first started out years ago.

"It is a dream come true. I think she is an amazing businesswoman and mum.

“She loves pink, I love pink, she has always stuck out to me. I have tried to get her to come here many times in the past - I am lucky that she is coming next year.

“When her personal assistant showed the videos of the salon to her, she said that Katie loved the store.”

The 50 lucky attendees will be treated to an up-close and personal experience with Katie and her make-up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd.

The pair will discuss beauty tips and tricks while Fern does Katie's make-up in real-time.

Pink - A photo of N-Tyce Nails (Image: N-Tyce Nails)

The big day - A poster taken from N-Tyce Nails' Instagram account (Image: N-Tyce Nails)

Having attended a Katie Price make-up masterclass in the past, Laura has now offered up an insight into what fans can expect.

“They will be giving tips on how to do a smoky eye, how to apply lashes, how to apply foundation, contouring, and more," she said.

"They will talk through what they are doing and how they apply it. Katie is very down to earth, so they can ask questions as well."

N-Tyce nails was started in 2001 and offers a range of services such as gel nails, acrylic nails, gel overlays, nail art, hair, lashes, pedicures, manicures, tattoos and more.

Laura is proud of the business she has built.

She said: “When I moved to Clacton, there were no nail salons in the town.

“I left school without qualifications, I paid for myself to do a training course and 22 years later, I am still here.”

Tickets for the masterclass cost £80 and can be purchased from katiepricemerch.com