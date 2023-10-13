Jack Bryan, 28, turned up at the property he once lived in with the woman in St Mary’s Road, Great Bentley, shortly before midnight on August 3.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he let himself in and went upstairs to where she was sleeping with their two children and asked for her car keys.

When his former partner said no, Bryan, who lives in Braintree, punched her television and launched a remote control at her head, causing it to swell.

Drunk rampage - Jack Bryan caused the trouble while visiting his ex-partner in Great Bentley (Image: Newsquest)

Toby Roseman, prosecuting, said: “Officers attended and they tried to arrest Mr Bryan and he resisted.”

The prosecutor said one police officer was struck by Bryan’s forearm while another was almost put in a headlock.

“Other units then arrived and they awaited a custody van to come, at which point he became very agitated, challenging officers to remove his handcuffs and fight him,” added Mr Roseman.

“On arrival at custody Mr Bryan continued to be aggressive, threatening to kill the officers’ families and that he would find out where they lived.

Sentenced - Jack Bryan was handed a two year community order at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

“In the end, it took five officers to stop him safely.”

Adam Budworth, mitigating, said Bryan “realises the seriousness” of his offending and it has been a “salutary lesson for him”.

He said the defendant has since sought help from his nurse and is working to improve his mental health.

Mr Budworth continued: “His intention is to sort this out not only personally, but in terms of his mental health issues and alcohol issues.

Assault - Jack Bryan attacked three police officers during the incident

“His turning to alcohol that night may have been triggered by his attendance to his GP who told him there was an 18 month waiting list for someone to see him.”

Recorder William Clegg KC branded Bryan’s conduct as “completely and utterly disgraceful”.

He added: “You must have terrified your ex-partner and your children.”

Bryan, of Capel Close, Braintree, admitted criminal damage, assault causing actual bodily harm and three offences of assaulting emergency workers.

He was sentenced to a two year community order and ordered to pay costs of £1,200.