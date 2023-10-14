The CO1 postcode area has more reported burglaries than anywhere else in the area, according to MoneySuperMarket.

The comparison site analysed seven million home insurance quotes to find the UK postcodes with the highest and lowest rates of burglary claims since 2020.

In the city centre, an average of 23.44 home insurance claims in every 1,000 are related to burglary, making it the 225th most likely postcode in the country to see burglaries.

The CO6 postcode area, which includes areas like Coggeshall and Marks Tey, is the second most likely area of north and mid Essex to be burgled, while Bures’ CO8 postcode is third.

Where in north and mid Essex are homes least likely to be burgled?





Homes in Walton are the least likely to be burgled, with only 1.47 of every 1,000 claims in the CO14 postcode area being burglary-related, ranking the seaside town in 2,272nd place nationally.

Residents in Clacton’s CO16 postcode area and Harwich’s CO12 postcode area are not far behind Walton, with 2.47 and 2.71 burglaries per 1,000 claims respectively.

Elsewhere, Basildon has the fourth highest proportion of burglary claims nationally, while the B94 postcode area near Birmingham is the worst affected.