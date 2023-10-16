Work is about to begin to renew the passenger lifts at Chelmsford train station to improve facilities for customers.

During the first phase of the works, to replace the lift on platform two, a step-free route will be available via a road leading to the station car park off Railway Street with staff on hand to help passengers.

Platform two is for trains towards Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Braintree, Ipswich, Norwich and Sudbury.

Both lifts have reached the end of their life and will be replaced one after the other in an effort to improve facilities for customers.

Passengers are advised the lift to platform two will be out of use from November 9, 2023 until the end of March 2024.

The lift on platform one will be out of use from April 4, 2024 until the end of August 2024.

Both lifts need to be replaced due to their age and the scarcity of replacement parts. Greater Anglia is carrying out this work to improve lift reliability and the overall travel experience for passengers.

For passengers who cannot use the stairs, Greater Anglia is putting in place a number of measures to enable people with accessibility needs to continue to travel.

These include extra staff on hand to help passengers and the provision of accessible taxis where needed.

An information page with full details of the work and how it may affect people’s journeys is available at greateranglia.co.uk/chelmsfordlifts

Those who cannot use the stairs at Chelmsford station are advised to plan in advance, allowing extra time for their journeys.

Greater Anglia’s asset management director, Simone Bailey, said: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience while we renew the lifts at Chelmsford.

“This work is essential to maintain the function and reliability of the lifts and will improve passenger facilities at the station.

“We will do everything we can to ensure people can still make their journeys with as little inconvenience as possible while this work is being carried out, and we look forward to getting each lift back open as quickly as possible.”

More information on alternative arrangements during the work to replace the lift on platform one (from April 4, 2024 until the end of August 2024) will be provided in due course.