Pete Little and Hayley Little, both aged 39, have officially opened the Walton Tavern, in The Parade, today, a year after it was closed down.

The pub, which is keeping the same name, was previously under a different ownership but was forced to shut due to financial difficulties.

However, Pete and Hayley, who first met at the pub for a date on December 8 2018, are determined to restore the watering hole to its former glory and turn it into a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Exciting - The pub has been given a new lease of life with new signage and refurbishments (Image: Walton Tavern)

New and improved - The whole building has been modernised with a new paint colour and lighting (Image: Walton Tavern)

For Hayley, running a pub is a childhood dream come true.

She said: “It’s something I've always wanted to do.

“I just think pubs can be such a family orientated business.”

The married couple, who have five children, have spent the last few weeks putting the finishing touches on the pub after it received a full refurbishment from the businesses' pub group, Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment has resulted in a new modernised aesthetic. The lighting, paint work, carpets, bar have all been freshly updated.

Pete is confident that although the hospitality industry is still struggling from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple will make the Walton Tavern great again.

The big day - The pub will open from 12pm on Saturday (Image: Walton Tavern)

“The hospitality trade is in a crisis, but we want to bring the Walton Tavern back to the community like how it used to be," he added.

“It has got to be for family oriented people.

“We have a new pool table, a darts area that people are amazed at - there is nothing like this around the area.

“I’ve been in Walton for 25 years and Fosters is £4 a pint, we have worked hard on the prices and when customers come here you are not going to be charged the earth.

“Everyone is welcome in this pub. We are dog-friendly and you can come and have a cup of tea, coffee, crisps, a drink, whatever you want."

Speaking about the grand opening, Hayley has confirmed there are some nerves but the positives outweigh them.

“I’m scared but also excited, the response on Facebook has been amazing,” she added.

To find out more information about Walton Tavern, click the link tinyurl.com/mu36bba7.