On Tuesday, October 10, area coroner for Essex Michelle Brown opened an inquest into the death of Felicien Abisa.

The hearing, held at Seax House in Chelmsford, heard that Abisa had been found unresponsive by police at her home on September 19, and her death was confirmed at 6.53pm that evening.

No special circumstances were given.

The court heard how a post-mortem, conducted at Colchester Hospital, gave a provisional cause of death as unascertained.