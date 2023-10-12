POLICE have found a missing man after issuing a public appeal, as concerns for his welfare grew.

Yussef Alwali was last seen in Key Road, Clacton, on Tuesday but has been found safely.

The 22-year-old had been missing from his home for two days.

Yussef is believed to have a shaved his head since the picture issued by the police was taken.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal; your efforts really do make a difference."

 