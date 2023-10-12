POLICE have issued a public appeal for a missing man, as concerns for his welfare grow.
Yussef Alwali was last seen in Key Road, Clacton, on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old has been missing from his home for two days.
Yussef is believed to have a shaved his head since the picture issued by the police was taken.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re concerned for his welfare and we want to find him as quickly as possible."
If you see Yussef or know where he is, contact the police immediately on 101.
