Yussef Alwali was last seen in Key Road, Clacton, on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has been missing from his home for two days.

Yussef is believed to have a shaved his head since the picture issued by the police was taken.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re concerned for his welfare and we want to find him as quickly as possible."

If you see Yussef or know where he is, contact the police immediately on 101.