A MOD revival event celebrating 60s mania and 80s modders music is set to go ahead at a Clacton venue this month.
Skathend Events is set to host this event at The Warwich Arms Pub, in Pier Avenue, Clacton.
Bands like The Scoots Band UK, The Vicounts, The Moondogs and the DJ's Stevie Boy, Franksta and The Toughest, are all set to liven up the night on October 21.
A spokesman for Skathend Events said: "As Skathend Events we have been putting on events in Essex for the past 7 years starting in Southend and the last 2 years also here in Clacton.
"We originally started as we wanted somewhere where our friends who enjoyed the same music could all come together and have a good time it has grown bigger since then.
"We have had people who attend from all over the country, along with the owners of the venue, we hope to put The Warwick Arms on the map as the place to be for all music genres."
As well as the music, there will also be a clothing stall, Second Skin Clothing, that sells retro clothes for modders.
With tickets at £5 for the alldayer, this is not an event to miss out on.
For more information head to: www.facebook.com/skathend
