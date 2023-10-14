Joan Burgess, 99, who is a resident at St Marks Residential Care Home, in Wellesley Road, Clacton, will be marking her 100th birthday on Sunday with a party.

Born in 1923, Joan grew up in Wembley, North London before going to work in a shop in Harrow at the age of 14.

Since then she has lived a colourful and long life, during which she married her sweetheart Ernie at the age of 20, worked in an office, and became a seamstress in her spare time.

Wise - Joan believes that the most important thing is to live a happy life (Image: Public)

Experienced - Joan grew up in London and started working at the age of fourteen (Image: Public)

Throughout the years, she travelled all over England and has developed a love for animals and nature.

Joan, who does not have children but was married to Ernie for 20 years before his death, first moved to Clacton to retire 30 years ago when she was 69.

She is now looking forward to celebrating her big day, and says the milestone does not phase her in the slightest.

She said: “I don’t feel any different, I will make sure I don't laze about.

“I've got a whole outfit for the day, a skirt, a blouse, and a top.

“I haven't thought about it really, I know apparently in the lounge here we will have a party. It will be nice."

Joan now has poor eyesight and other health conditions, but the team at St Marks Residential Care regularly work with her on sensory activities in effort to support her.

Despite living to 100-years-old, Joan doesn't believe there is a secret to living a long life, and admits she didn’t expect to get this far.

She said: “As far as I know, there is no secret - I wasn't aware I was going to live this long. In fact, when you are on your own, you couldn't care less.”

Hobby - Joan enjoys spending as much time outside as she possibly can (Image: Public)

As a devout Christian, Joan attends mass every Sunday and if she can’t make it to the church, then someone will go to the care home.

She takes each day "as it is” and enjoys being “in the garden” and “out in the air” as much as possible during the summer.

Joan believes she has led a good life and has “been lucky” thanks to the “kind” people she has met.

She has now offered the younger generation a few pearls of wisdom.

“Try and lead a good life, a good clean life, and enjoy it," she said.

“Enjoy your life, that is the main thing.

“I've been lucky with the people I've met, that makes a lot of difference if you like the people you live with from day to day.”