Essex Police were called to an address in Archery Fields, Clacton at about 6.30am on October 2 after a homeowner found two young men attempting to steal his vehicle.

Despite their best efforts, the bumbling crooks were unsuccessful in snatching the Triumph Street Triple 675, ultimately leaving the scene empty handed.

Strangely, before fleeing they left behind another motorbike which was later confirmed to have been stolen before it was reunited with its registered owner.

Crooks - Masked thieves were seen on camera trying to steal a motorbike (Image: Public)

Three days later, however, the masked thieves returned to the same address, this time at about 2.45am, again attempting to steal the man's silver motorcycle.

In CCTV footage seen by the Gazette, the two criminals can be seen tampering with the motorcyclist's prized possession before causing nearly £800 worth of damage but, again, failing to make off with the bike.

Since the ordeal the man has been made aware of videos and pictures reportedly circulating on social media showing teenagers posting about their bike thefts and supposedly “gloating” about the media attention they receive.

Speaking anonymously, the man said: "After reeling from the week's events, and discovering the damage caused to my vehicle, I reached out the local motorcycling community at Gt Bentley.

"Within a few hours of doing so, I was flooded with information of the same stories and victims of the same crime.

"There is a group of young men terrorising the community and riding around at night and in broad daylight on what I suspect are stolen electric bikes and motorcycles.

"They are causing mayhem, intimidating people and drivers, they are posting their actions on social media - it is unacceptable behaviour and dangerous."

Essex Police is now investigating the concerns and officers have urged anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for the police said: “We advise anyone who has seen social media posts which they feel may assist us with our investigation or reveal potential criminality to share them with us.

"We investigate all avenues available to us, including CCTV, intelligence received, and witness reports, and take all matters of criminal damage and theft very seriously."