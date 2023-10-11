Alfie Douglas Coleman, 19, was charged on Wednesday, October 11 with the following offences:

- Preparation of terrorist acts

- Collecting information likely to be useful for terrorism

- Possession of a firearm

- Possession of ammunition

Coleman is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 12 October.

The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I appreciate that charges of this nature may well be concerning to the public.

"Whilst we can’t comment on the details of the case now legal proceedings are active, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any enduring threat.

“Our officers work around the clock to identify and disrupt terrorist activity, but we can only do that with the public’s support and we would ask them to continue to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that doesn’t feel right, then to get in touch.

"You won’t ruin anyone’s life, but you could help save them.”

Coleman was arrested in east London on Friday, September 29 as part of a pre-planned operation, and detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was taken into custody at a London police station.

A warrant of further detention was obtained from Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 30 September, allowing police to detain him until Friday, October 6.

A second warrant of further detention was granted at the same court on Friday, 6 October which meant officers could keep him in custody for a further seven days – until Friday, 13 October.

He was subsequently charged as detailed above.

The investigation, which has been supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), relates to extreme right-wing terrorism.