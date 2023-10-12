Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Wolfie

Wolfie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Pomeranian

Colour - Merle

If you want to adopt Wolfie you can view their full profile here.

Wolfie is a dog who is thriving in his foster home but is looking to settle down and find a permanent residence.

Having come from a multi-dog household the RSPCA feel he would benefit from a home with a calm resident dog that he can snuggle up with.

It is important to note that Wolfie is deaf, so any children in the home should be over the age of 10 and have a good understanding of dogs and how to behave around them, especially not sneaking up on a deaf dog.

He would prefer to have company for most of the day until he gets settled and more comfortable being left.

Simba

Simba (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Bengal

Colour -- Orange, black and white

If you want to adopt Simba you can view their full profile here.

Simba is described as "a very affectionate cat" by the RSPCA who enjoys being in the company of others.

He has been known by his foster carer to sleep on a pillow next to them and is certainly a 'lap' cat.

Simba is a very playful character and loves other cats so he would need a home that already has another cat companion to keep him busy.

Additionally, he would benefit from a spacious and secure garden to explore.

Coco

Coco (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Coco you can view their full profile here.

Coco is a dog who is described as a "sensitive" character so would need an experienced staffie owner who can support him.

He has been in a couple of homes now and Danaher Animal Home says he needs time to decompress and settle in whilst adapting to a good routine.

Coco can be quite insecure so will need someone who’s around most of the time and can implement training around learning to be left alone.

Luigi and Mario

Luigi and Mario (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six months old

Breed - Mini Lop Cross

Colour - Grey and Brown

If you want to adopt Luigi and Mario you can view their full profile here.

Luigi and Mario are two brothers who are extremely close and are looking for a home together.

They are described as "full of character and energy" and enjoy exploring garden areas.

The brothers are both confident with people and will usually approach with their heads lowered in readiness for a head rub or two.

However, they are not so keen on being picked up and handled so extra precaution will be needed if picking up is required.