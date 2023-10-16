Jason Tipple, of Nayland Road, Colchester, was charged with conspiracy to blackmail and conspiracy to convert criminal property back in the summer of 2021.

Barry Bond, of Peake Avenue, Frinton, and Stevie Titler, of Bridge Place, Manningtree, were charged with the same offences, alleged to have been committed between March 31 and June 1, 2020.

The three men, however, have since been found not guilty after a case at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Speaking to the Gazette, businessman Mr Tipple said: “This has been three and a half years of my life, it has been a long slog and I want to move on now.

“I am disappointed it has taken so long, the pandemic dragged it out and there was the barrister strike, and it was almost delayed again.

“As someone who runs a business, having that looming over me... if people do due diligence, they will see it.

“It would put me off, so I’m glad it’s finished.”

Keith Gibbins, of Bridge Place, Manningtree, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to conceal/disguise/convert criminal property on September 12 and is awaiting sentence.