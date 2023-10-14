Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) have organised two Community Winter Action Days.

Both days will include a winter warmer giveaway, family support, help for older people, benefit and housing advice, food support, cost-of-living advice, resources to keep your home safe and warm and chances to talk to other organisations for help and support through the colder months.

Held on Wednesday, October 18, the first Winter Action Day will run from 1pm to 3pm, at St Christophers Church Meadow Way, Jaywick.

Visitors will also be able to avail of a free bike check, thanks to Essex Pedal Power.

The second event will be held on Wednesday November, 15, from 10am to 12pm, at CVST’s Dovercourt and Harwich Hub, 276 High Street, Dovercourt, which will also include a school uniform bank for families to use.

Upcoming - CVST Winter Action Days (Image: Submitted)

Organiser Lee Knight, resilience team manager at CVST, said: “Every year we run a Winter Warmth Project to offer a range of support to residents and families in Tendring through the coldest time of the year.

“We know that staying warm helps residents to stay well, and are pleased we have been able to support so many people over the years to be resilient through winter.

“This year people will already be concerned about how they will cope when the temperature drops, especially with the rise in the cost of living.

“These Community Winter Action Days are a great opportunity for people to get the help and advice they need to stay safe and warm during the colder months.

“We will be giving away Winter Warmer items as well as advice, and will have other organisations on hand offering support and services.”

For more information on seasonal support visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.

This is not the only preparation done by CVST ahead of the colder winter months.

Starting in November, CVST will be holding its annual winter warmer collection points across Tendring.

There will be three different collection points throughout November and December for residents to collect their packs.

Residents will also be able to talk to CVST’s Resilience Team for help and support through winter and Essex Fire Service will be offering free smoke alarms to any residents that might need one.