Clacton Shopping Village reached the target after handing over its latest donation of £600 to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The money was gathered during the retail park’s Epic Wednesdays throughout August, where the £2 entry fees were collected.

The event for schoolchildren was a celebration of science, including experiments, space stories and the chance to meet a real-life transformer.

The donation adds to the £2,500 that has already been donated through the Clacton Flow Fund.

The fund was introduced last December and invites members of the public to vote for deserving causes.

Previous beneficiaries of the fund were Clacton FoodCycle and the Robin Cancer Trust.

Mumbi Ramoni, of Clacton Shopping Village, said: “We were so delighted with the response we had last year and it is our way of giving something back to the people of Clacton and the surrounding area that have supported us so well.

“Over the last few years, we have seen record footfall since the pandemic eased and we have just had a fantastic summer with all the units at the Village filled.

“Then our Epic Wednesdays were so well supported and the young people had so much fun that we wanted to support a local charity for young people and we couldn’t have chosen a more deserving one than the Hospices which provide such fantastic care and support across the area.”

Billie Nugent, senior corporate fundraiser for Suffolk and East Essex said: “We’re delighted to receive this donation and the support of the public right across the area is vital.

“We rely on voluntary donations for the majority of our income, to help our vital work caring for children with life-threatening conditions and supporting their families.

“This includes specialist nursing care, symptom management support, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies and counselling, all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family.”

A new vote for the next round of the fund has been opened and a new beneficiary will be selected.

People can vote online via the shopping centre’s website or Facebook page.