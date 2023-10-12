Sir Paul McCartney’s restored double-decker 1972 Wings tour bus will be taking a final trip around London before being sold in the US.

It is estimated the famous tour bus will fetch between £163,000 to £245,000.

Iconic - Sir Paul McCartney's double decker 1972 Wings tour bus (Image: PA)

The WNO 481 double-decker was used by Linda McCartney and Sir Paul as their primary tour bus in 1972 when they were in the band Wings.

Bradley Earl, who runs Simon Morris Thorpe Ltd, in Thorpe-le-Soken, spent 16 months working the vehicle.

After not being seen for decades, it was eventually found outside a café in Tenerife before being brought back to the UK and purchased by Tom Jennings.

In 2021, Tom contacted Bradley out of the blue to ask him if he would be interested in taking on a once-in-a-lifetime restoration project.

Proud - motor expert Bradley Earl who oversaw the restoration (Image: Newsquest)

Speaking to the Gazette previously, Bradley said: “He asked if wanted to see it first, but I didn’t need to, my mum is a huge Sir Paul McCartney fan so I just had to do it.”

The bus is painted with psychedelic artwork, designed after The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album cover, and was originally fitted out with a children’s playpen and bean bags on the open-top deck.

Teamwork - workers from Simon Morris Thorpe Ltd with the bus (Image: Newsquest)

The renovated vehicle was unveiled last year to visitors attending The Classic Motor Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham where saxophonist, Howie Casey, who had previously played with the band Wings, performed.

Members of the public can win a ride on the bus on October 17, hosted by The Beatles secretary Freda Kelly.

Legendary - the vehicle took 16 months to restore (Image: Newsquest/PA)

When the bus embarks on its exclusive tour, the vehicle will stop at the Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly Circus to pick up the competition winners, who will receive a private tour of Beatles’ landmarks including Old Park Lane, Abbey Road Studios, Sir Paul’s house and Marylebone Station, among others.

The vehicle will then be sold at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville in an auction taking place between November 16 and 18.

Julien’s Auctions has sold other Beatles memorabilia in the past including John Lennon’s acoustic guitar for £2 million and Ringo Starr’s Ludwig drum kit which sold for £1.8 million.