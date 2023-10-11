WEST Ham fans will have an opportunity to spend an evening with two Hammers legends at a special event in Frinton.
An evening with ex-striker Dean Ashton will be held at Frinton Golf Club on Friday, November 3.
Hosted by football coach and ex-Hammers defender Tony Gale, the evening will also include a raffle and memorabilia auction to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.
Footie fans will also have opportunities to take photos photo with the players.
Tickets for the event, which starts at 6pm, are on sale at tinyurl.com/2f38r4yv.
