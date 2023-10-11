The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the whole of Essex.

The warning is in force from 9pm on Thursday and for the whole of Friday.

Forecasters suggested “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and warned “spray and flooding on roads” will probably make journey times longer.

Yellow warning of rain affecting East of England https://t.co/4vlKI1yRt5 pic.twitter.com/Bzhp6YYnUR — Met Office - E England (@metofficeEEng) October 11, 2023

The latest forecast predicts heavy and persistent rain will develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.

The Met Office says 10-20mm of rain is likely but warned 30-50mm of rainfall is possible in the wettest spots.

“Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours,” it added.