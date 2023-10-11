Jason Smith, 53, was made subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).

The order states he must not enter any Tesco or Marks and Spencer store in Essex.

He is also banned from possessing alcohol in public, being intoxicated through drink or drugs in a public place, and using offensive language or engaging in aggressive or intimidating behaviour in a public place.

The order also bans Smith, of Greenwood Close, Chelmsford, from attending Wells Crescent or Viaduct Road, both in Chelmsford, for any reason.

He must also leave any store or premises when asked by any staff, police officer, or PCSO.

Smith was charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order, a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

'Anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated'





The charges related to incidents of anti-social behaviour at Chelmsford Bus Station on October 2.

Insp Sam Girdlestone, from Essex Police's Chelmsford community policing team, said: “We cannot tolerate people acting anti-socially in our communities.

“We recognise anti-social behaviour has a really big impact on your everyday life and no-one should feel afraid or intimidated just going about your daily business.

“We’re working really hard to tackle these issues and incidents of anti-social behaviour have fallen by a third in the last year.

“This is the tenth CBO we have secured in Chelmsford in recent months and we will use all the powers and tools available to us to keep you safe.”

Essex's police, fire, and crime commissioner Roger Hirst previously announced an extra £1.1million funding to tackle anti-social behaviour in 11 "hotspots" across Essex.

“By tackling these issues early, we can stamp out this behaviour and make it very clear this is not acceptable and that there will be consequences,” he previously said.