The nurse-led clinic will see patients who are due to have general surgery or urological procedures have a pre-operation meeting at the hospital.

Previously they would have had to travel to Colchester Hospital.

Tendring residents have welcomed the news saying it has been wanted for a long time.

One said: “Brilliant idea, should have been utilised years ago.”

Another added: “It’s a great idea, and a big step in the right direction, now for a fully functioning 24-hour UTC/walk-in facility and we will finally be getting somewhere nearer to other areas after years of falling behind.”

Jane-Ann Urquhart leads the transformation at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “This is a really great development for patients, as we know it can be difficult travelling to Colchester Hospital when Clacton is on their doorstep.

"The clinics will also run into the early evening, helping people manage their time around work.

“I have been supporting Carol Pitchford, preoperative assessment sister and her team, to ensure everything was in place for the launch.

“We also have a healthcare assistant (HCA) clinic running and this will take place twice a week at Clacton Hospital.

"These clinics are for patients who do not need to have a nurse-led pre-op assessment, but will still need routine observations and tests such as blood, urine and MRSA, these clinics will also run into the early evening.”

Hospital teams who are managing appointments for surgeries will be able to book patients into the clinic at Clacton.

Matron for theatres and anaesthetics, Marlene Ndengu said: “I’m very pleased with the collaboration with the transformation team on this project which has meant better services for our patients.

"This would not be possible without the support and work of all in the surgery, gastroenterology and anaesthetics (SGA) division.”