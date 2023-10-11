Two crews from Clacton and one from Weeley rushed to reports of an inferno at Bentley Country Park, in Flag Hill, Great Bentley on Tuesday.

After arriving at the scene, shortly before 7.20pm, firefighters discovered three static caravans which were alight.

In a photo seen by the Gazette, large flames and huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from behind a row of caravans.

Within an hour, by 8.16pm, crews had managed to fully contain the blaze but remained at the scene into the early hours to dampen down hotspots.

Bosses at the Essex and Fire Service have now said an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring councillor for Bentleys and Frating, said: "I'm pleased to hear that as far as I'm concerned everybody is safe and the fire service worked extremely quickly to extinguish the fire."