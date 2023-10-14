The popular salon has been running for ten years and was voted for by loyal customers for its forward-thinking approach when it comes to cutting and styling hair.

All of the products they sell are vegan friendly and cruelty free and they are a member of The Green Salon Collective.

They recycle all colour foils, metal product tins, metal tint tubes, drinks cans and any other metal used in the salon.

There is also the added benefit that 100 per cent of any profits made from recycling metals goes to charity.

Worthy winners - some of the Salon Messina team including: Evie, Georgia, Karen, Natalie, Verity, Andrea, Evie Grace and Natali. (Image: Salon Messina)

Salon manager Andrea Harvey said: “As a sustainable business, Salon Messina puts the environment and its impact on the planet first in everything it does and working exclusively with the brand Davines, every colour and product is low impact, environmentally friendly, cruelty free and vegan friendly.

“Winning the award is not only a fantastic accolade to the team for their hard work and amazing customer service and professionalism, but also as owner Anthony Jacobson is currently on long term sick, the team wanted to give him a boost that the salon is in great hands in his absence.

“Anthony and the team wish to thank everyone who voted for them and welcome new and existing clients to the salon during 2023 and into the new year.”

Salon Messina - inside the popular salon (Image: Salon Messina)

All of the hair cuttings are collected and recycled to be used in a variety of ways, including making hair booms and hair mats as well as gardening and composting.

Andrea joined the team two and a half years ago and as a vegan herself believes in pursuing sustainability and cruelty free hairdressing.

She said: “We are super proud to have been the first Essex salon to join the collective in March 2020 and in June 2021 they gained The Green Salon Accreditation demonstrating their commitment to looking after people and the planet.”

Salon Messina has been running for just over ten years and the owner, Anthony Jacobson, has been in the industry more than 30 years.

For more information visit www. salonmessina.com.