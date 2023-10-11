BRITISH Transport Police is ramping up high-visibility patrols at stations across England in response to the ongoing crisis in Israel.
Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan also appealed for anyone who witnesses or experiences hate crime, or any threatening behaviour, to report it to officers.
He said: “We understand the wide-reaching effect the conflict overseas has on our communities and extend our full support to those impacted.
"We are working with the rail industry and our community partners to ensure those using the rail network feel safe and protected while they travel, including conducting high-visibility patrols.”
