Health bosses are urging people who are eligible for a Covid booster jab to take advantage of their ‘Big Weekend’.

Hundreds of slots have been opened at Colchester Hospital’s outpatient department on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 3.30pm.

Bookable appointments are available on the NHS website, but the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) says vaccines will be available without a booked slot.

Booster - Covid vaccines will be available at Colchester Hospital this weekend (Image: Archant)

More than 131,000 people across the ICB area have received their autumn booster jab.

The autumn booster campaign is being administered alongside the seasonal flu vaccination campaign, which has seen 171,707 people receive a flu jab across Suffolk and north east Essex.

The programme is being led by Elizabeth Moloney, who thanked everyone who has received a vaccine so far.

“This level of take up highlights the confidence people have in the vaccine and how people want the assurance of having the best possible protection over the coming winter months,” she said.

“If you are eligible please take action to protect your health and the health of your loved ones.”

Who can get a Covid vaccine?





The following groups are eligible for an autumn Covid booster at Colchester Hospital:

Residents in a care home for older adults

All adults aged 65 years and over

Persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

Frontline health and social care workers

Persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

Persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers and staff working in care homes for older adults

Not all locations offer vaccination to all eligible categories so please check in advance.

Who can get a flu jab?





The following groups are eligible for a flu vaccine:

People aged 65 and over (including those who will be 65 by March 31, 2024)

People with certain health conditions

Pregnant people

Long-term residential care patients

Carer's allowance recipients, or people who are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if they get sick

People living with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system, such as someone living with HIV, someone who has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis

For more information on vaccines, visit sneevaccine.org.uk or call 119.