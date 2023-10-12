Earlier this year health watchdog the Care Quality Commission said some staff members at Regent House in Wellesley Road, Clacton, had been described as "catty, aggressive and angry".

The latest report by inspectors, published this week, found the care home to be "inadequate" yet again.

The report found residents at the home "were put at risk of harm due to the lack of safeguarding processes".

This is the second time the home has received the ‘overall inadequate’ rating, prior to an inspection in July, when major issues in the areas of safety, effectiveness and leadership were found.

The latest report added that staff did not receive adequate training to meet the needs of the 23 residents.

A report said: ”Care plans and risk assessments did not always correlate and identify fundamental information to ensure people were supported in a safe way.

“People did not always receive their medicines in line with the prescribers’ instructions.

"There was a lack of staff trained to administer medicines, which had an impact on delivery of care.

“People did not always get the dedicated support when needed. This meant people were not always provided with safe support and were unable to experience new things or meet their aspirations.”

It added: “The management team did not always offer the support and leadership required for the staff.

"Staff felt there was a lack of communication between staff and management."

Residents gave mixed views about the support they received, some people said they felt safe living there however, other described feeling "frightened" and "not safe".

The care home remains in ‘special measures’ and will be reinspected within six months to check for significant improvements.

It added: "If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe and there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall rating, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures.

"This will mean we will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.

"This will usually lead to cancellation of their registration or to varying the conditions the registration."

Regent House has declined to comment on the situation after being approached by the Gazette.