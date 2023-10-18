A WOMAN has raised hundreds of pounds for a Clacton animal rescue centre by dramatically chopping off a sizeable chunk of her lengthy locks.
Clare Gibbons, of Colchester, has raised a currently unspecified fee for Sandy’s Farm, in Rectory Road, Clacton, by cutting off her hair on October 6.
The sizeable haircut occurred at Clare’s workplace, Pickering Electronics, in Stephenson Road, Clacton, and hundreds of pounds have been raised for Sandy’s farm.
Sandy’s Farm, founded in 2020 by Sandy Miller and Gary Clarke, is a self-funded charity which cares for rescued animals, endangered breeds, and all kinds of wildlife.
Speaking about Clare's fundraiser, Sandy's Farm director, Gary Clarke, 53, said he was delighted with what she had done for the charity.
He said: "I thought she was amazing and brave [to have the haircut], we are very grateful for what she has done."
Clair’s hair was donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides free wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.
The farm, which was previously based in Kirby Road, Walton, has expanded over the last few years.
It now provides a space fo students and schools to learn and develop their skills in a green environment.
The total figure raised is still being finalised at time of reporting.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here