Clare Gibbons, of Colchester, has raised a currently unspecified fee for Sandy’s Farm, in Rectory Road, Clacton, by cutting off her hair on October 6.

The sizeable haircut occurred at Clare’s workplace, Pickering Electronics, in Stephenson Road, Clacton, and hundreds of pounds have been raised for Sandy’s farm.

Sandy’s Farm, founded in 2020 by Sandy Miller and Gary Clarke, is a self-funded charity which cares for rescued animals, endangered breeds, and all kinds of wildlife.

Long - Before Clare's haircut which raised funds for animal charity, Sandy's Farm (Image: Public)

Excited - The haircut took place at Clare's workplace on October 6 (Image: Public)

Speaking about Clare's fundraiser, Sandy's Farm director, Gary Clarke, 53, said he was delighted with what she had done for the charity.

He said: "I thought she was amazing and brave [to have the haircut], we are very grateful for what she has done."

Clair’s hair was donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides free wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

The farm, which was previously based in Kirby Road, Walton, has expanded over the last few years.

It now provides a space fo students and schools to learn and develop their skills in a green environment.

New - Clare's hair has been donated to The Little Princess Trust (Image: Public)

Sandy's Farm - Gary (left) and Sandy (right) run an animal charity based in Clacton (Image: Public)

The total figure raised is still being finalised at time of reporting.