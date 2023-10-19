The Masque of the Red Death is a play adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same name, one that follows a young prince and his masquerade ball held during a sick plague is ravaging his kingdom.

Directed by Nick Pelas and hosted by Stage Theatre & Film Company, this immersive theatre production kicks off the beginning of the Halloween festivities at Martello Tower F, Marine Parade West, on Clacton's seafront.

This atmospheric napoleonic fort provides the backdrop for a masquerade ball to die for.

Showings span over October 20 and 21, with performances starting at 5:30pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm with a run time of approximately 60 minutes.

Tickets are £18 and include a drink, programme and masquerade mask to add to the gothic atmosphere of both the play and its location.

Raffle tickets available to purchase on the night for a draw at the end of each performance.

You must be over 18 to attend.

To book tickets head to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/masque-of-the-red-death-tickets