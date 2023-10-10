Essex Police was called to Clacton town centre on Monday afternoon after receiving reports two women had been involved in a fight.

A spokesman for the force confirmed: “We were called to Jackson Road in Clacton at around 3.15pm on Monday, October 9 following reports of an assault and fight between two women.

“When officers attended, neither the victim or the suspect could be located. Witness statements were taken at the scene and enquiries remain ongoing.”