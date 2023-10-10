Summer of Cycling was held in Clacton, Jaywick, Walton and Holland on Sea from August 8 to September 28.

Run and organised by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) and Essex Pedal Power, there were 25 activities funded and supported by Active Essex, Essex County Council, Safer Greener Healthier, Find Your Active and Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival.

There were opportunities for residents to learn the basic skills of riding a bike with Learn to Ride sessions, as well as how to keep your bike in the best condition with Learn to Fix and Dr Bike sessions where more than 38 bikes were repaired.

There were also Ride Together events where people were able to meet new friends and cycle with other residents.

Overall, 140 people attended the events including 24 children, 13 of which learnt how to ride a bike for the first time.

Becky Dowling, physical activity coordinator for CVST, helped organise and run the events.

She said “Our Summer of Cycling has been an amazing success.

“This is the first time we have managed to organise and run a whole summer of cycling activities and we are so happy with the turnout.

“We are also really pleased with the number of children and adults that managed to learn how to ride, or became more confident riders, which puts them on a journey of becoming more active.

“We always see such a great improvement in the overall wellbeing of people when they get outside more and move more.”

“One little girl came to our Learn to Ride sessions having been too nervous to even try riding her bike. After 45 minutes she was riding really well and is now loving getting out on her bike every chance she can. Her mum was so shocked and pleased.”

Rosie-Roella Kevlin, Essex Pedal Power Clacton and Jaywick Sands coordinator, also helped organise and run events.

She said “In the past two years, since Essex Pedal Power launched in Clacton, we’ve seen so many more people take up cycling to get around where they live and get active.

“These events have also been a phenomenal opportunity for people to build on their skills and meet others who also enjoy cycling in the Tendring area.”

“We are so delighted with the number of people who have attended our events and look forward to them using Essex Pedal Power services and events in the future.”

For more information about CVST events and activities visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.