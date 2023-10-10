The pool at Clacton Leisure Centre will close from 5 November for up to 11 days to allow maintenance work – which will cost an estimated £16,500 – to be carried out on the swimming pool water supply pipe work.

The work will take several days as the pool needs to be drained – and later re-filled.

Meanwhile, Tendring Council has received just over £388,700 from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, to provide a cash boost to its three facilities at Clacton, Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centres.

Mick Barry, Cabinet member for Leisure and Public Realm, welcomed the funding and the maintenance works.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Clacton pool next month, but hope swimmers appreciate this vital maintenance work will help keep the facility up and running,” he said.

“Separately, this additional funding from government to help tackle rising running costs is a real help, as it means instead of budgets getting weighed down by inflation we can use money to carry out maintenance and repairs such as these.

“The swimming pool sector has been particularly hard-hit by higher heating and chemical costs, and as we have three pools this has not been insignificant for TDC; however, this funding allows us to continue to offer facilities for our local residents to enjoy, and use to keep active.”

While the scheduled work at Clacton pool takes place users can use the Walton and Dovercourt facilities, while swimming lesson customers will be given credit on their account due to the disruption caused.

Administered by Sport England, the Swimming Pool Support Fund is to help deal with increased running costs faced by pools across the country, such as increased heating and chemical prices.