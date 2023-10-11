Gill Osborne has decided to downsize and decided to look for a new home for her grandmother’s Christmas tree.

The tree has been with the family since the 1920s and survived many holiday seasons thanks to the family’s good care.

Mrs Osborne said: “According to the box that it's in, which is a very old Ajax cleaner box, in either my mother's or my grandmother's writing, it was bought in the 1920s for six pounds from Woolworths.

“It's always been in my mother's hand and we've carried it from house to house. But now it's time to get rid of it.”

Mrs Osborne had been trying for years to give the tree away to someone, who would look after it, as she did not have the heart to throw it away.

“I didn't want to just throw it in the bin. I wanted it to go somewhere that would appreciate it, you know if anybody was interested”, she said.

In the end, she decided to give it to the Clacton Historical Society, who are looking forward to displaying the tree in their museum in Clacton’s library.