The A12 is closed in both directions between Junction 25 for Marks Tey and Junction 28 for the Colchester Football Stadium.

It is reportedly "because of a police incident at Junction 26 for Stanway".

Queuing traffic approaching the closures.

Drivers have told the Gazette they haven't moved for lengthy periods of times.

One who is stuck on the London-bound carriageway has not moved "for two hours" and added that he "hasn’t seen anyone go the other way".

Another driver said they have been stuck "for about an hour" and said they saw "emergency services drive past".

A spokesman for Essex Police has said: "We are currently on scene close to Junction 26 of the A12.

"Officers were called shortly after 11.15am following a concern for safety of a man on a bridge.

"The road has been temporarily closed whilst officers remain on scene."

Congestion - queuing traffic on the A12 (Image: Public)

An updated statement from Essex Police at about 1pm has said the road remains closed, with traffic set to be diverted.

A spokesman said: "The A12 remains closed in both directions at Junction 26.

"Officers are currently trying to instigate a turnaround at Junction 27 to help relieve traffic.

"Whilst we appreciate the inconvenience to road users, we ask the public not to call 999 for updates."

More updates as we get them.