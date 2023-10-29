POLICE seized an uninsured motor vehicle during a patrol in Clacton.

On Saturday, October 7, officers from the Community Policing Team were out on proactive patrols in Clacton.

After being brought to the attention of a particular motor vehicle, the officers went to investigate.

They established the driver in question only had a provisional driving licence.

Police said the driver also had no insurance to drive the vehicle and they have since been reported.