Tankerford Ltd wants to expand the offering of its site at Ardleigh South Service Station, situated next to the Colchester-bound A120.

The firm wants to use vacant land next to the BP garage and 24 hour SPAR to create a rest space for up to 40 lorries, whose drivers are travelling from Harwich International Port.

Blueprints submitted to Tendring Council also outline a vision for three jet wash bays to be included in the scheme.

Busy - Ardleigh South Service Station is located on the Colchester-bound A120 (Image: Google)

The plans seemingly put an end to Tankerford’s aim to build a hotel and roadside restaurant on the land, despite planning permission being granted almost 30 years ago.

Now, Tendring Council will determine its latest set of plans.

A planning statement reads: “The site has limited welfare and parking facilities for HGV drivers, however the HGV parking is limited to three. parking spaces around the periphery of the site and has no long-term resting spaces.”

It adds: “[The service station is] ideally situated to allow HGV drivers with controlled driving hours returning from the container port to rest and refresh themselves before driving on to their destinations.”

Addition - the new facility would be attached to the SPAR already in place (Image: Google)

The application reveals a rest room with showers, toilets and food facilities will be included in any development on the unused, grassed area.

The “Truck Stop” will be attached to the SPAR and provide “general refreshments and shopping facilities” for the drivers, with WiFi use included.

Security will be improved at the lorry park, with a three metre high fence being installed and controlled by electronic access.

“A need for jet wash facilities has been identified locally,” adds the planning statement.

Congested - the new lorry park would help to alleviate problems arising from a lack of space for HGVs (Image: Google)

“The introduction of a self-contained, three bay jet wash system is proposed for the site which will address this need.”

The statement adds: “It is anticipated that drivers using this facility will, in some cases, be drivers that would have used the HGV fuelling facilities.

“So the increase in traffic movements on and off the site is unlikely to show a significant increase in traffic movements on and off the A120.”