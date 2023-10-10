The attraction’s Halloween Festival is being staged from October 21 to 29 with a host of thrills and fun lined-up.

The forecourt will once again play host to Misery Mansion haunted house walk-through experience which was introduced for the first time last autumn.

It will also be home to the event’s biggest ever pumpkin patch and the venue for the ever-popular Stiles family to perform their freak shows and entertainment.

A totally new attraction – Gelly Ball Blast Battle for those aged nine and above – will be set up in the Jolly Roger Theatre.

A cross between laser tag and paintball, the action will take place in a huge inflatable battle ground inside the arena firing gel orbs.

The pier will become a colourful themed area with decorations, a monstrous model display, Halloween archway entrance as well as a range of ghoulish foods and drink.

Pier director Billy Ball said he is looking forward to the festival which always pulls in the crowds.

“We have just staged our very first Oktoberfest which went down extremely well with customers and we now have just over a week to get everything ready for Halloween,” he added.

“Staff will be working flat out to complete the transformation and we want to make sure the pier looks every bit the part for the event, including the new Gelly Ball Blast Battle in the Jolly Roger.

“We have around 2,000 pumpkins on order and there will be plenty of fun for all the family across the nine days of half term.”

James Magic will be entertaining children while Operation Party Time will provide face painting.

A fancy dress competition will be staged at 4pm on Saturday, October 28, with the winner receiving an annual rides pass.

There will also be free live music on both weekends.

On October 21 Steve Ritchie will be performing from 1-4pm and then Just Lee from 6-9pm. The following day Sean Connelly will provide the entertainment from 1-4pm.

Lee Kamara kicks things off from 1-4pm on Saturday October 28, followed by Tim Hackford from 6-9pm and on Sunday, October 29, it’s Madsyp Sax from 1-4pm.

Tickets can be booked at clactonpier.co.uk.