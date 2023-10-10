FOUR drivers have been punished after dash cam footage shared with the police led to their prosecution.
The footage was viewed during a special Extra Eyes traffic hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court after all four motorists admitted offences.
The biggest fine was dished out to the driver of a Mercedes leaving a car meet in north Essex at about midnight on June 25.
He was fined £466 and issued five penalty points after he admitted burning tyres, causing smoke to obscure the road.
A van driver was handed three penalty points and fined £133 for an incident on June 14 in Southend.
They admitted overtaking a cyclist while driving on the wrong side of a keep left bollard.
A third driver who was behind the wheel of an Audi also received points and a £233 fine for a close pass with a cyclist in Silver End on July 5.
And the case of a Renault Clio motorist who was captured using the hard shoulder to overtake stationary traffic on the M11 was heard.
He was fined £216 and issued three penalty points on his licence.
All four drivers were ordered to pay £110 costs and victim surcharges.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here