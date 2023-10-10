The footage was viewed during a special Extra Eyes traffic hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court after all four motorists admitted offences.

The biggest fine was dished out to the driver of a Mercedes leaving a car meet in north Essex at about midnight on June 25.

He was fined £466 and issued five penalty points after he admitted burning tyres, causing smoke to obscure the road.

Hearing - Colchester Magistrates' Court

A van driver was handed three penalty points and fined £133 for an incident on June 14 in Southend.

They admitted overtaking a cyclist while driving on the wrong side of a keep left bollard.

A third driver who was behind the wheel of an Audi also received points and a £233 fine for a close pass with a cyclist in Silver End on July 5.

And the case of a Renault Clio motorist who was captured using the hard shoulder to overtake stationary traffic on the M11 was heard.

He was fined £216 and issued three penalty points on his licence.

All four drivers were ordered to pay £110 costs and victim surcharges.