Firefighters were called to Second Chance Furniture in High Street at about 11.25pm on Sunday following worrying reports of a huge blaze.

Upon arrival the crews found the rear of the property was completely alight and immediately worked to bring the inferno under control.

Firefighters eventually managed to extinguish the fire by 12.29am but, despite their best efforts, the shop was left severely smoke damaged.

They did, however, thankfully manage to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring flats.



Shop owner Faith Hewitt was devastated when she found out about the incident.

She said: "I was called about midnight by the fire service to say my shop was on fire. I got there to the front of the shop and it was just completely filled with smoke.

"You couldn't even see through the doors. And then I walked through to the back it was completely burnt down.

"Luckily, it wasn't the whole shop. The front part, the main building and the back part of the main building are fine.

"It's just the conservatory bit and the storage area which burnt. Now, I'm going to have to clear out the shop, have a big sale and start fresh."

Watch manager Simon Tarrant has now revealed the cause of the blaze is believed to have been arson.

He said: “There was a lot of unsafe storage at the back of the building which had caught alight.

Damaged - Second Chance Furniture in Clacton (Image: Google Maps)

“Unfortunately, the shop has been left with significant smoke damage. A fire investigation was carried out following the incident and we believe the fire was started deliberately.”

As a result of the devastating fire Second Chance Furniture has been forced to temporarily close to its customers.

In a post published on social media, the shop's owners have said the damage has left the store nearly completely destroyed but orders will continue to be processed.

Residents and shoppers have also since voiced their anger at those responsible for the fire are hoping the police can catch the culprits as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 1685558 or visit FireStopper’s website.