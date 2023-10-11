The “You’re a Wizard Story Session” will be held on Saturday, October 14 at Holland Library.

Running from 10am-11am, youngsters aged between five to 12 will have the chance to enjoy the magic of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World.

Continuing the celebrations from Harry Potter book day, the morning starts with the children trying on the Sorting Hat to discover their House.

There will also be story extracts, potion making and making your own wand.

The event is free to attend and no booking is required.