YOUNG Harry Potter fans are gearing up for a magical event taking place this weekend.
The “You’re a Wizard Story Session” will be held on Saturday, October 14 at Holland Library.
Running from 10am-11am, youngsters aged between five to 12 will have the chance to enjoy the magic of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World.
Continuing the celebrations from Harry Potter book day, the morning starts with the children trying on the Sorting Hat to discover their House.
There will also be story extracts, potion making and making your own wand.
The event is free to attend and no booking is required.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here