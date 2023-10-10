The former Elm Tree residential home in Frinton was engulfed in flames last June in what police believed to be a deliberate blaze.

About 30 firefighters searched the building in Elm Tree Avenue shortly before 4.50pm on June 9 but did not find anyone inside it.

Frontier Estates Ltd has now been granted permission to breathe new life into the property by repairing and refurbishing it.

Blaze - fire crews battled flames at the former Elm Tree residential home for hours last June (Image: Newsquest)

Plans approved by Tendring Council reveal it will be reopened as a “high-end care facility” offering 64 bedrooms and a range of care provisions from dementia care to end of life care.

The developer estimates about 50 jobs will be created as a result of the development with an on-site care team present 24 hours a day.

A planning statement reads: “The proposed care home will provide high quality accommodation for the elderly, with the capability for all care needs - including end of life, nursing and specialist dementia care - to be met on site.

“It is likely to be dual-registered so that it can deliver both nursing and residential care to its residents.”

Fire - the former Elm Tree residential home was partially destroyed in a 'deliberate' blaze last June (Image: Newsquest)

Blueprints show each floor will benefit from lounge and dining space, as well as a nurse’s office and a drugs store for residents to access their medication.

A café will also be opened inside the home for use by residents and their visitors.

The existing car park will be utilised, providing 27 parking spaces including allowance for two electrical vehicle charging spaces, two disabled spots and two spaces for powered two-wheeler vehicles.

Frontier concluded: “It is evident that there is an existing and future need for accommodation for older people within the district.

“The council’s housing strategy (2020-2025) identifies that Tendring District Council have a higher percentage of people aged 65+ than the population recorded in Essex and nationally.

“The development will provide a high quality care home which will contribute towards the housing need.”