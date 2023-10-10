A SHOW celebrating golden oldies has helped put a Walton venue back on the map after hundreds of hip-shakers enjoyed a successful and busy evening filled with fun and singalongs.
Lipstick On Your Collar, a 50s and 60s cover band, performed at the Columbine Centre, in Princes Esplanade, last Saturday.
More than 275 guests filled the room, dancing and swaying away to the sounds of a bygone but ever-popular era.
A spokesman for TS Events said: "The Columbine has been hired by TS Events to give locals a memorable night out and Lipstick on your collar has truly got us back on the map."
The show was packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield and many more.
Guest transport was supported by the Frinton and Walton community bus, which saw residents safely picked up from their door, driven to the show, and back again.
One happy attendee said: "It was a fabulous show. I love a show where we know most of the words to the songs.
"Thank you so much Lyndsey and Kev for arranging. We look forward to our next trip."
