The winners were revealed at a glitzy presentation evening held at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Tuesday night, with the judges praising all of those nominated.

Celebrating their seventh year, the awards commemorate achievements by young people across a range of categories – along with a category for adults who support young people in Tendring.

Harwich Haven Authority is the headline sponsor of this year’s Tendring Youth Awards, which are supported by Tendring District Council and Essex County Council. Other sponsors are Actual Radio, the Princes Theatre, Halterman Carless and Nova Training, along with new sponsors Aquinas Provisions Ltd who introduced a new school Attendance Award category for 2023.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards Chairwoman, said she finished the awards evening feeling inspired.

“Every year we get so many incredible nominations charting the successes of some truly inspiring young people; it is an almost impossible task to select those who go to the awards evening, let alone the winners,” she said.

“I am lucky to get to read the nominations as part of the judging process – which can be emotional – but nothing beats getting to meet all of these fantastic people and speak to them about the challenges they have overcome and their amazing community work at the awards ceremony.

“These awards celebrate young people; particularly those who were nominated, finalists and winners, but also the youth of Tendring as a whole, and we should all strive to follow their fine example.”

Alongside the award presentations were performances by Stagestruck, All Saints Primary School Choir, and some of the cast of Evita from Clacton County High School’s production; while speeches were made by Sarah West, Chief Executive of headline sponsor Harwich Haven Authority. Tendring District Council Chairman Cllr Gary Scott also attended the event, along with sponsors, guests and nominators.

To keep up-to-date with the Tendring Youth Awards, or for organisations interesting in being a sponsor, visit tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards or go to the awards’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

THE WINNERS

Volunteer (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Actual Radio. Winner: Taylor Roberts. Runners-up: Joshua Reason; Olivia Oates; Mollie Kyser

Arts (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by the Princes Theatre. Winner: Lily Knappett. Runners-up: Faith Louise Garner; Alfie Elliot

Community Improvement (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority. Winner: Youth Inspired Tendring. Runners-up: Walton Youth Club; Alfie Davidson

Young Carer (Young Person aged 8-18) – Sponsored by Essex County Council . Winner: Oakley Beau and Mylie Faith Brooker. Runners-up: Charlie Armstrong; Annabelle Turbefield

Learning Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21)– Sponsored by Tendring District Council. Winner: Kaylon Rogers. Runners-up: Miles Schilling; Emilija Rasime

Outstanding Achievement (Young Person aged 11-21) – Sponsored by Nova Training. Winner: Michael Hartnett. Runners-up: Corey Hare; Diana Ambassadors

Personal Growth (Young Person aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Nova Training. Winner: Kaiden Bailey Heap. Runners-up: Summer Tye; Kirsty Mason

The Environmental Initiative Award (Young Person/group aged 8-21) – Sponsored by Halterman Carless. Winner: Woodland Pond Warriors. Runners-up: St Clare’s Gardening Club; Mae Collins

Improved Attendance Award (Primary school) – Sponsored by Aquinas Provisions Ltd. Winner: Reggie Carnegie. Runners-up: George Holloway; Castiel Benton-Sutherland

Improved Attendance Award (Secondary school) – Sponsored by Aquinas Provisions Ltd. Winner: Archie Rogers Bell. Runners-up: Ben Laker; Danny Bailey

Unsung Hero (Adult) – Sponsored by Harwich Haven Authority.

Joint Winners: Michele Diss; Star Wood. Runner-up: Jo Higgon

Committee’s Award Winner: Mollie Kyser