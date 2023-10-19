Little Pals Nursery will pay tribute to Andrew Mowle by naming its newly built building after him.

Having fulfilled one of their long-term goals of having their own premises, the nursery is now opening the new Andrew Mowle Hall with a celebration event.

“This Hall will remain in the Little Pals Charity name for generations to come and serve many more generations of young children to come,” said managing director Gill Smith.

The ceremony will take place on October 16 at 10am at 465 St Johns Road, Clacton.