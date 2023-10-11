Jana Sutherwood, the owner of Wicked Treats in Frinton, decided to power her entire business with solar power.

“I'm very conscious about the environmental impact of my business and try where I can to reduce it, so solar was the next logical step”, she said.

Mrs Sutherwood and her husband had been thinking about switching to a more sustainable alternative and decided on solar power after the huge increase in energy prices.

“We also invested in battery storage to make sure that when the sun is not shining, we are able to be almost independent from the grid”, she said.

Wicked Treats specialises in floral cupcakes, cupcake bouquets and cakes, with all orders being individually and aligned to the customers' wishes.

“The cake-making really started out because of my kids," she added.

"I've always loved being creative and making their birthday cakes was a good excuse to try different things."

“I love everything about it - learning to pipe new flowers, creating new bouquet designs and most of all putting it all together and seeing the delight and joy my cakes bring to others.”