The utilities giant, which is currently running a consultation on a 110-mile onshore pylon project, has faced huge opposition from campaigners who are determined to bring a halt to the development.

Colchester Council has also made clear its position on the proposal, with leader David King saying the development “would have a severely detrimental impact across a range of sectors”.

Opposed – David King has made his and the council's views clear on the National Grid project (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

However, in response to more than 1,800 signatures from people demanding a major rethink on the pylon plans – which would cost £895 million – National Grid has said an offshore alternative would be more than four times more expensive.

A high-voltage direct current running offshore from Norwich to Bramford to Tilbury would cost a total of £4 billion, with taxpayers picking up the bill, according to National Grid's calculations.

A spokesman said: “We have assessed an equivalent offshore option; however, this would only carry a third of the capacity of an overhead line.

“We would need to build three subsea cables and associated onshore infrastructure to deliver the same capacity as the overhead line, at significant extra cost to consumers, and that would not meet the requirements placed on us.”

That is not a view shared by Rosie Pearson, however, who founded the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group.

Mrs Pearson has said National Grid is ignoring the offshore option which would require half as much infrastructure and would be quicker to complete.

Campaigner – Rosie Pearson has sent an open letter with more than 1,800 signatures urging National Grid CEO John Pettigrew to re-think the project (Image: Rosie Pearson)

In an open letter to National Grid CEO John Pettigrew, Mrs Pearson said: "National Grid has presented the project without alternatives; the offshore option is supported by residents, MPs and councils.

"National Grid is ignoring this option which is £2 billion cheaper and requires 50 per cent less infrastructure.

"It would also be quicker to complete."

"The current pylons proposals do not demonstrate a contribution to society or take any responsibility for the huge impact on East Anglian communities – your company is ignoring feedback and is bullying through the worst possible proposal."

A statutory public consultation will take place next year before National Grid applies for a development consent order, likely to be in 2025.

Should the application be granted, construction would start in 2027 and finish in 2031.